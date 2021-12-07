Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Women's Challenge Cup holders St Helens will face Warrington Wolves, Barrow and The Army in the group stages of next year's revamped competition.

Last year's runners-up York City Knights have been drawn alongside Wigan Warriors, Bradford Bulls and Widnes.

It is the first time the competition has begun with a group stage, with four pools each comprised of four teams.

The group games will be played in March and April, with the final, live on the BBC, at Elland Road on Saturday, 7 May.

For the third year running, the final will be part of a triple-header, also featuring the semi-finals of the men's Challenge Cup at the home of Leeds United Football Club on the same day.

St Helens beat York 34-6 in last year's final, which was the first to be televised live on the BBC.

The 12 teams from the Women's Super League are joined in the seeded group stages by three from the Championship - Hull FC, Oulton Raidettes and Widnes Vikings - as well as The Army.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals, with the pool winners guaranteed home advantage.

Group A: St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Barrow Raiders, The Army

Group B: Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants, Leigh Miners Rangers, Hull FC

Group C: York City Knights, Wigan Warriors, Bradford Bulls, Widnes Vikings

Group D: Castleford Tigers, Featherstone Rovers, Wakefield Trinity, Oulton Raiders