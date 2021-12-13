Morgan Knowles: St Helens and England back-rower signs new four-year deal

Morgan Knowles
Morgan Knowles swapped Wales for England when he made his international debut in 2021

England international Morgan Knowles has signed a new four-year deal with Super League champions St Helens, to keep him at the club until 2025.

The back-rower, 25, is part of a Saints side that has won three titles in a row and made his England debut this year, having previously represented Wales.

Barrow-born Knowles has played 149 games for Saints, who he joined aged 16, since making his first-grade debut.

"I am really made up. I've really enjoyed my time here," Knowles said.

"The club has been brilliant with me as have all the players and the staff. I am happy here and you can't really put a price on that. So I am delighted to extend my stay.

"I feel really lucky and privileged to be a part of this team and this group and I want more success moving forward."

