Challenge Cup first round draw: Lock Lane v Thatto Heath among standout ties
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
|Betfred Challenge Cup first round
|Date: 15-16 January Coverage: Selected ties to be streamed on BBC Sport website and app
National Conference League champions Thatto Heath travel to Castleford Lock Lane as one of the standout ties of the 2022 Challenge Cup first round.
British Army, who made it to round four in 2020 before a rejig because of Covid-19, play Orrell St James.
Scottish representatives Edinburgh host York, while Ireland's Galway Tribesmen welcome Pilkington Recs and Bridgend of Wales take on the Royal Navy.
Ties will take place on the weekend of 15 and 16 January.
One of the ties will be streamed live on the BBC, with live matches being shown throughout the tournament right up to the final.
The first and second round draws were made at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the final will be held on 28 May.
Among the games to watch are Leigh Miners Rangers against Milford, and an expansion club meeting between Jarrow, from the North East, and London's Wests Warriors.
Round two could throw up a London derby between League One side Skolars and amateur club Chargers, who will first have to see off Cumbria's Ellenborough Rangers.
First round draw
West Hull v Upton
Featherstone Lions v Hunslet Club Parkside
Leigh Miners Rangers v Milford
Siddal v GB Police
Lock Lane v Thatto Heath Crusaders
London Chargers v Ellenborough Rangers
Thornhill Trojans v Royal Air Force
Jarrow Vikings v Wests Warriors
Galway Tribesmen v Pilkington Recs
Edinburgh Eagles v York Acorn
Rochdale Mayfield v Wigan St Pats
Bentley v Stanningley
Bridgend Blue Bulls v Royal Navy
Orrell St James v British Army
Second round draw
Edinburgh/York Acorn v Jarrow/Wests Warriors
Rochdale Hornets v Midlands Hurricanes
Doncaster v Thornhill/Royal Air Force
Orrell St James/Army v Bridgend/Royal Navy
Oldham v Lock Lane/Thatto Heath
Galway/Pilkington Recs v Siddal/GB Police
West Hull/Upton v Rochdale Mayfield/Wigan St Pats
Featherstone Lions/Hunslet Club Parkside v Bentley/Stanningley
Hunslet v Keighley Cougars
Leigh Miners Rangers/Milford v North Wales Crusaders
West Wales Raiders v Swinton Lions
London Skolars v London Chargers/Ellenborough Rangers
