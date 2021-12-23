Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Scrums can be a useful attacking position for teams, as they tie up a number of players in a defensive line

The decision whether to reintroduce scrums to rugby league will be deferred until January, the Rugby Football League Board has confirmed.

Scrums were replaced by a play-the-ball restart as part of the return-to-play coronavirus protocols in August 2020.

They were recommended to return by the laws committee for 2022, if player double-vaccine take-up in the top two divisions was at least 85%.

That target has not been met, while the Omicron variant has seen cases surge.

Clubs have been given guidance that players should be encouraged to have booster jabs, following enthusiasm to see scrums return from players and coaches.

The set-piece, although uncontested, is seen as a positive element of the sport by coaches and players as it ties in defenders and gives attacks a chance to run set-plays, with Warrington's Daryl Powell among those to speak out in support of a return.

"We have not mandated vaccination, but we have worked with clubs to encourage their players to do their part, both for the sport and in the national battle against Covid-19," RFL chief regulatory officer Karen Moorhouse said.

"Considerable progress has been made over the last couple of months, with some clubs setting an outstanding lead in terms of vaccination rates, and now boosters.

"We recognise this delay is far from ideal for coaches and players as they prepare for the 2022 season with ongoing uncertainty - but in a rapidly changing landscape this is the appropriate and responsible course of action as things stand."