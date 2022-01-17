Huddersfield are the first English Super League team to travel to France for a 2022 fixture, when they face Toulouse on 12 February

Wakefield chief executive Michael Carter says new Covid regulations in France could impact the integrity of competition in Super League this term.

New rules in France mean anyone wishing to enter sporting venues will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The French government says exemptions will not be made for athletes who are based outside of France.

"I think I've got six out of our 33-man squad that are completely unvaccinated," Carter said.

"From the conversations I've had with those unvaccinated, a couple have intimated that, if they were to be in a position where they are actually missing games, then they would re-consider.

"There are others that are adamant that they're not having the vaccination so I won't be changing their minds.

"That's the stance they've taken. Whether I agree with their views or not, I've got to respect their personal choice but equally I have got a responsibility to make sure that we are fielding our best players for every single game. It's not an easy balancing act."

Huddersfield are due to face newly promoted Toulouse in France on the opening weekend of the 2022 Super League season on 12 February, while Wakefield visit Catalans the following week.

A Rugby Football League meeting will be held on Thursday where Covid-related issues, including whether scrums can be reintroduced for the upcoming campaign, will be discussed.

"It's back to the old question of integrity of the competition because, if those rules change later in the season, teams could be allowed to travel with full-strength squads," he added.

"I'm not saying the answers are easy because I don't know them but hopefully more information is given out on Thursday as to where we are. It's certainly not ideal as things stand at the minute."