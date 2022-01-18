Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

St Helens followed Bradford (2017), Wigan (2018) and Leeds (2019) to be the fourth side to win the Women's Super League when they defeated the Rhinos in last season's Grand Final at Headingley

Women's Super League holders St Helens will begin the defence of their title with a home derby against Wigan Warriors when the 2022 season gets under way on May 15.

The league has expanded to 12 teams for the new season, with the league split into two groups of six.

The 2022 campaign will consist of 10 rounds between May and August.

The top four in each group will qualify for the semi-finals - followed by a Grand Final on September 17 or 18.

The upcoming season aims to build on the success of last year's Grand Final when Saints beat Leeds in front of a record crowd of 4,235.

In group one, Leeds kick off their campaign away to Castleford Tigers, while 2021 Challenge Cup runners-up York City Knights travel to Huddersfield Giants.

Meanwhile in group two, newcomers Barrow Raiders and Leigh Miners Rangers are drawn at home in their first matches in the league.

Barrow face Warrington Wolves while Leigh take on Wakefield Trinity, with Bradford Bulls playing Featherstone Rovers at Odsal in a repeat of the first Women's Super League Grand Final in 2017.

One team will move up from group two ahead of the 2023 season, while one will drop down from group one.

"The decision to split to two groups of six in 2022 has been taken to ensure greater quality as well as quantity, with a focus on England Women's preparations for the home World Cup at the end of the season," Thomas Brindle, the Rugby Football League's head of growth and general manager of Women's Super League said.

"After the frustration and disappointment of the Covid-enforced postponement of the 2020 season, 2021 was a year of real progress and encouragement."