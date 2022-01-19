Regan Grace: St Helens winger to miss first month of season with bicep injury
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
St Helens winger Regan Grace will miss the first month of the 2022 Super League season after suffering a bicep injury in pre-season training.
The 25-year-old, who has helped Saints win the past three Super League Grand Finals, required surgery on the injury.
"We've had a bit of a drama with Regan where he's picked up a bit of an injury in training," boss Kristian Woolf said.
"That's needed a little bit of work in terms of surgery and he'll miss most likely the first month of footy."
St Helens begin their defence of their Super League title against Catalans Dragons at the Totally Wicked Stadium on 10 February.
Woolf's side beat Les Dracs in a thrilling Super League Grand Final in October, during which they completed the 'three-peat' - becoming only the second side to win three successive titles.
