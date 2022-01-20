Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Scrums were replaced with handover of possession when Super League returned in August 2020 following Covid

Scrums are to return to rugby league in 2022 as fears continue to ease over the ongoing threat of Covid-19.

After being replaced with a handover of possession when the sport resumed at Super League level in August 2020, they remained outlawed throughout the entire 2021 campaign.

But after meetings with Super League, Championship and League One clubs, agreement has been reached on a return.

They will be used when the new season starts next weekend (29-31 January).

The new term kicks off in the Championship and the second round of the Challenge Cup, with Super League scheduled to return on 10 February when champions St Helens host last season's leaders' shield winners Catalans Dragons.

The RFL laws committee recommended the return of scrums at their December meeting, provided that 85% of players across Super League and the Championship had been double vaccinated - and that figure has now been reached.

In a statement, the RFL said: "The decision has been taken mindful of potential risks - but against the backdrop of the wider landscape relating to Covid and the deregulation of government rules relating to Covid."

The meeting of Super League clubs also discussed recent travel arrangements to and from France involving games against either Catalans or top-flight new boys Toulouse Olympique - and it was decided to keep it "under review".

As well as Catalans' scheduled trip to Merseyside on 10 February, Toulouse are set to host Huddersfield two days later.