Kyle Johns has become the third Cornish player to sign for Cornwall RLFC.

The 26-year-old St Austell-born player featured for South West Students while at university in Wales and attended trials for the club last week.

Johns is the sixth player to sign for the newly formed League One club.

"Every rugby player from Cornwall dreams of finally getting this kind of exposure and I am overwhelmed. I can't wait to get cracking," Johns told the club website.

"I have the fundamentals of rugby by playing union at various levels and I am looking forward to learning the skills and code of league, by taking the ball to the line and running hard into contact."

Head coach Neil Kelly commented: "I saw some real potential in Kyle at our player trial.

"He is another player that will be very useful for our squad as he can play a variety of positions.

"I feel that Kyle can thrive and develop his talent as a footballer playing for Cornwall RLFC and we are delighted to have him on board."