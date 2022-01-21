Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Billy Magoulias played 17 NRL games for the Cronulla Sharks, and also was part of the Newtown Jets' State Championship win in 2019

Warrington Wolves back rower Billy Magoulias will miss the start of his first season with the club after undergoing surgery on an ankle injury.

The 24-year-old Greece international joined the club on a one-year deal from NRL side Cronulla Sharks in October.

He picked up the injury in pre-season and will miss "the first four or five rounds" of the 2022 campaign.

"This has now been completed successfully and he is working through his rehab," boss Daryl Clark said. external-link

"We expect him to miss the first four to five rounds of the season. Billy has fitted in really well and we look forward to getting him back on the field as soon as possible."

The Wire get their 2022 Super League season under way against Leeds Rhinos at 12:30 GMT on Saturday, 12 February.