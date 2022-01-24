Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

James Collings has toured Ireland with the South of England rugby league side

Cornwall RLFC have extended their squad with the signing of James Collings for the upcoming season.

The Cumbria-born 28-year-old is the seventh player to join the newly formed League One club having attended open trials earlier this month.

He has played rugby union for both Bridgwater & Albion and Weston-super-Mare based Hornets, as well as rugby league side Somerset Vikings.

"This is an opportunity that I had to have a go at," Collings said.

"I wouldn't have wanted to look back in five years and say 'I think was good enough to play at League One and part of a team that will be looking to get to the Championship'.

"It was an opportunity at my age to play at this level and see what I can do. The only way you will ever know is to give something a try and that is exactly what I did. With Cornwall coming, this might mean that more clubs will want to start up in the South West."

Cornwall are still building their squad as they prepare to begin their maiden season away at North Wales Crusaders on 2 April.

"I see James as a really important addition for our squad," said head coach Neil Kelly.

"He's another versatile footballer who has played at six, but he can also play at loose forward.

"Those two positions are vital in any rugby league side and we could see James having a growing influence on our team as the season progresses. He impressed in our player trial and is willing to commit despite being based in Somerset."