Sam Snell has mainly played union but has featured for the Cornwall rugby league side

Sam Snell has become the latest Cornish player to sign for Cornwall RLFC.

The 31-year-old has mainly played rugby union for the likes of Launceston, Brixham and Okehampton but impressed at a recent open trial.

He is the fourth Cornish player to join the newly formed League One club, who begin their maiden campaign at North Wales Crusaders on 2 April.

"The signing of Sam further enhances our Cornish contingent at the club," said head coach Neil Kelly.

"I am really looking forward to working with him during our pre-season and then when the serious stuff starts in April.

"Sam is another versatile footballer that will give us some go-forward when attacking and strength in defence too."