Harvey Whiteley is one of Hunslet's big threats from hooker

Betfred Challenge Cup third round: Hunslet v Siddal Date: Sunday, 13 February Venue: South Leeds Stadium Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

League One side Hunslet's Challenge Cup third round tie at home to community club Siddal will be shown live on BBC Sport on Sunday, 13 February.

The town of Hunslet has two Challenge Cup wins to its name, from 1908 and 1934, although the current club formed in 1973 after the old team's demise.

Siddal has long produced star names for the sport, such as Johnny Lawless, a 1998 cup winner with Sheffield Eagles.

Wigan's Morgan Smithies and Hull's Jake Connor are also Siddal alumni.

The Halifax-based club, for whom ex-England international Luke Robinson is also a former player and helps out as a coach, play in the National Conference League.

Their Challenge Cup exploits include victories over professional clubs Doncaster in 2010 and Newcastle Thunder in 2016, as well as welcoming Toronto Wolfpack to the sport with their first ever match in 2017.

Hunslet, meanwhile, got past Keighley in round two to progress.

The midweek draw for the next two rounds included some heavyweight ties, particularly in the fourth round where Halifax host Featherstone and Leigh will take on Widnes.

Full third round draw [ties to be played 12-13 February]

Hunslet v Siddal

Lock Lane v Rochdale Hornets

Royal Navy v York Acorn

London Skolars v Hunslet Club Parkside

Swinton Lions v North Wales Crusaders

Rochdale Mayfield v Doncaster

Fourth Round [ties to be played 26-28 February]

York City Knights v Newcastle Thunder

Halifax Panthers v Featherstone Rovers

Leigh Centurions v Widnes Vikings

Lock Lane or Rochdale Hornets v Barrow Raiders

Batley Bulldogs v Royal Navy or York Acorn

London Broncos v Bradford Bulls

London Skolars or Hunslet Club Parkside v Sheffield Eagles

Swinton Lions or North Wales Crusaders v Hunslet or Siddal

Workington Town v Dewsbury Rams

Rochdale Mayfield or Doncaster v Whitehaven