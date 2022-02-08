Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rangi Chase won the Man of Steel award in 2011 for his performances with Castleford

Rochdale's former Man of Steel Rangi Chase is the first rugby league player to undergo a UK Anti-Doping 'Substance of Abuse' treatment programme and receive a reduced one-month ban.

The 35-year-old has now served the ban, which was triggered by traces of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, in a test last September.

Chase admitted the charge and attended a five-day residential scheme.

He had previously been banned for two years for a positive test in 2017.

"This programme requires athletes to address their historical and current issues with substance use through focused educational and therapeutic sessions," UKAD acting chief executive Pat Myhill said.

"The programme helps athletes to recognise the dangers of substance misuse and identify where to turn to for support in the future, should they need to do so. It is encouraging that Mr Chase took up the opportunity to engage with a treatment programme in this case.

"In line with the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code, we are placing a greater emphasis on the health and wellbeing of athletes to assist them with getting the help they may need.

"We are working hard to educate them on the harmful side-effects and consequences of drug-use. Athletes need to be aware that even when they use so-called 'recreational drugs' in a social setting, they risk damaging their health, as well as their careers, and can be banned from sport."

The Dannevirke-born half-back moved to England with Castleford after spells in Australia with Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra.

It was with the Tigers where he won the MoS player-of-the-year award, and also won England honours playing at the 2013 World Cup.

He has since had spells at Salford, Widnes, Leigh, Doncaster and West Wales, before most recently linking up with the Hornets in 2021.