St Helens beat 2021 League Leaders' Shield winners Catalans Dragons to seal a Super League Grand Final and Challenge Cup double last season

Betfred Super League - St Helens v Catalans Dragons Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Thursday, 10 February Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live radio and text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Starting the Super League season with a rematch of last year's Grand Final between St Helens and Catalans Dragons can "create interest" in rugby league, says Saints boss Kristian Woolf.

Champions Saints, who are aiming for a fourth straight title, host the French side in Thursday's season opener.

No team has won four titles in a row during the Super League era.

"The two best teams from last season start the year and it's going to be a great occasion," said Woolf.

Speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside, he continued: "From a competition point of view, I don't think you can ask for any better.

"You want to start the season with a bang and create interest off the back of that and that's what we're going to get."

With his side favourites to retain their title before next autumn's rearranged World Cup, Woolf says that there is a simple reason behind their success.

"Our biggest strength is how hungry the group is and how hard they want to fight and compete," he added.

"As long as we can bring those same attributes then the ability in the squad is going to make us hard to beat."

Despite their defeat in the showpiece final at Old Trafford last term, 2021 was a season to be proud of for Catalans, who added the League Leaders' Shield to their trophy cabinet in a remarkable rise under Steve McNamara.

With higher expectations this season following their maiden Grand Final appearance, reigning Man of Steel Sam Tomkins believes his side are in a prime position to maintain their upward trajectory.

"The little bit of success we had last year breeds expectation," he said.

"The club has gained more sponsorship than ever before and we will have a lot more eyes on us this year, so we know there's a bit more pressure.

"Saints are still the team to beat. They've been the benchmark for three years now and they will be strong again I'm sure - but we know they're not unbeatable."

Team news

St Helens have Sione Mata'utia back for their season opener against Les Dracs after he missed Alex Walmsley's testimonial game against Leigh due to suspension.

Mark Percival also missed that game but makes the squad, but the hosts are without winger Regan Grace who has a bicep injury.

Catalans captain Ben Garcia and Julian Bousquet return to the side for the trip to the Totally Wicked Stadium.

The pair missed their pre-season friendly win against Toulouse on 29 January but go into the 21-man squad for the opening game of the season.

St Helens (from): Welsby, Makinson, Hopoate, Percival, Lomax, Dodd, Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Mata'utia, Batchelor, Knowles, Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Sironen, Paasi, Amor, Wingfield, Simm, Davies, Hurrell.

Catalans (from): Davies, Langi, Whare, Yaha, Pearce, Drinkwater, Dudson, McIlorum, Bousquet, Whitley, McMeeken, Garcia, Da Costa, Goudemand, Laguerre, May, Napa, Dezaria, Chan, Kasiano, Tomkins.

Referee: L. Moore.