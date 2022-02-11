Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Marc Sneyd kicked three conversions and four penalties to help Salford to victory

Betfred Super League Castleford (10) 16 Tries: Griffin, Olpherts 2 Goal: Richardson Salford (20) 26 Tries: Sio, Vuniyayawa, Cross Goals: Sneyd 7

Marc Sneyd provided a kicking masterclass to give Salford a win at Castleford and spoil Lee Radford's first game as Tigers coach.

Ken Sio crossed for the visitors before Cas went in front thanks to tries from George Griffin and Derrell Olpherts.

However, King Vuniyayawa and Deon Cross touched down to give the Red Devils a 20-10 lead at the break.

Olpherts scored his second to reduce the arrears but Sneyd kicked three penalties to put the game out of reach.

More to follow.

Castleford: Evalds, Olpherts, Fonua, Mamo, Faraimo, Trueman, Richardson, Westerman, Edwards, Sutcliffe, Griffin, McShane, Smith.

Interchanges: Watts, Lawler, Matagi, Turner.

Salford: Brierley, Sio, Lafai, Cross, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Akauola, Ackers, Burke, Wright, Greenwood, Taylor.

Interchanges: Addy, Luckley, Vuniyayawa, Costello.

Referee: T. Grant.