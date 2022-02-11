Jake Bibby scored two tries to help Wigan to victory in their first game of the 2022 Super League season

Betfred Super League Hull KR (4) 10 Tries: Lewis, Parcell Goal: Abdull Wigan (18) 24 Tries: Bibby 2, Field, Marshall 2 Goals: Field, Hardaker

Wigan eased past Hull KR in Matt Peet's first game in charge of the Warriors.

The visitors made the most of an error-strewn first half from the hosts to lead 18-4 at the break thanks to two tries from Jake Bibby and a score apiece for Jai Field and Liam Marshall.

Marshall then finished a fine team move for his second in the corner.

Matt Parcell added to Mickey Lewis' earlier score for Hull KR but Wigan comfortably saw out their opening game of the 2022 Super League season.

Wigan endured a difficult end to the 2021 campaign under Adrian Lam but made a perfect start to life under Peet as Bibby scooped up the ball after Sam Wood dropped a high kick in the opening 10 minutes.

Lewis showed great initiative to burst through a gap to get the Robins on the board, but Field's score, after a wonderful kick into space by Cade Cust following a scrum, put Warriors back in charge.

Marshall then sprinted almost the length of the field after Wigan played out from their own try-line from a Jordan Abdull kick. Wood then misread the flight of a kick again and coughed the ball up to Bibby once more, who ran in for his second try from 10 metres out.

The second half was more of an arm-wrestle and it took 20 minutes for the first points, Marshall going over by the sideline after some tidy approach play.

Parcell grabbed a late consolation for Tony Smith's side, who reached the play-off semi-final last season, but this was a tough start for them.

Hull KR: Coote, Wood, Takairangi, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Lewis, Abdul, Vete, Litten, King, Linnett, Storton, Sims.

Interchanges: Parcell, Keinhorst, Richards, Halton

Wigan: Field, Marshall, Pearce-Paul, Thornley, Bibby, Cust, Leuluai, Singleton, Powell, Ellis, Farrell, Bateman, Isa.

Interchanges: Hardaker, Mago, Smithies, Byrne.

Referee: J. Child.