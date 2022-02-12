Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Connor Wrench went over for Warrington's converted winning try with just six minutes left

Betfred Super League Leeds (12) 20 Tries: Tetevano, Prior, Handley Goals: Martin 4 Warrington (10) 22 Tries: Widdop, Charnley 2, Wrench Goals: Ratchford 3

New Warrington boss Daryl Powell won his first game in charge back at his old club Leeds as Stefan Ratchford converted Connor Wrench's late try to settle a Headingley thriller.

Leeds, a man down for most of the game after James Bentley's 16th-minute red card, led after tries from Zane Tetevano, Matt Prior and Ash Handley.

But two Josh Charnley tries helped Wire bolster Gareth Widdop's early opener.

And Wrench crossed to tie the scores before Ratchford's boot won the points.

In an ill-tempered game, referee Chris Kendall showed three cards, the second two of them yellow.

Brad Dwyer was the first sin-binning as Leeds ended the first half with 11 men, triggering the first of Charnley's two tries, before Wire had Oli Holmes yellow carded after the break.

After trailing by Widdop's early try on the left, it was an attempt to halt the half-back that cost Leeds the services of Bentley following his wild head-high challenge - a flashpoint that brought boos from the home crowd, but a red card brandished by referee Kendall.

Leeds were further disrupted by first-half injuries to Richie Myler and debutant David Fusitu'a, yet they rallied superbly when Dwyer came off the bench to help Tetevano get over, before fellow front-rower Prior marked his 300th career appearance with a similar close-range try.

Leeds' New Zealand forward Zane Tetevano scored the first of the Rhinos' three tries at Headingley

Rhyse Martin added both conversions to make it 12-4, only for Dwyer to get sin-binned for a push on the dangerous Widdop.

Wire quickly cashed in as George Williams, Matt Davis and Holmes combined to allow Charnley in on the right, the winger continuing his run inside to make acting captain Ratchford's kick easier.

But Leeds, 12-10 up at the break, again defied the odds when skipper Kruise Leeming's clever kick sent in Handley.

Martin kicked the touchline conversion and added a penalty after Holmes was sin-binned for a high tackle on Leeds second-rower James Donaldson.

But, from 20-10 up, with Holmes back on, Wire again made the extra man count when Ratchford's cut-out pass got Charnley in again 14 minutes from time.

He now needs just one more try to reach the career landmark of 250 tries - the vast majority of which have come with Wigan (164) and Warrington (63).

And Powell's men were not done as Ratchford got Wrench over for Wire's fourth try, then kept his nerve to land the angled conversion.

Leeds: Walker; Handley, Sutcliffe, Briscoe, Fusitu'a; Myler, Sezer; Smith, Martin, Bentley, Tetevano, Leeming, Prior.

Interchanges: Oledzki, Dwyer, Gannon, Donaldson.

Sent off: Bentley (16)

Sin-bin: Dwyer (33)

Warrington: Ratchford; Charnley, Mata'utia, Wrench, Ashton; Widdop, Williams; Mulhern, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Holmes, Davis.

Interchanges: Philbin, Clark, Bullock, Walker.

Sin-bin: Holmes (49)

Referee: Chris Kendall.