Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

New Huddersfield signing Theo Fages was the only victorious Frenchman on show on Toulouse's opening night of Super League

Betfred Super League Toulouse (10) 14 Tries: Russell, Bergal, Armitage Goal: Hankinson Huddersfield (16) 42 Tries: Wardle 2, Yates, I Senior, L Senior, McQueen, Ashall-Bott Goals: Russell 7

Huddersfield overcame a dodgy start as they began the new Super League season with victory over new boys Toulouse.

The French side scored two tries in the first 10 minutes through Matty Russell and Ilias Bergal to lead 10-0.

But Ian Watson's Giants hit back with seven tries in the south of France.

Jake Wardle, with a brace, skipper Luke Yates, twins Innes and Louis Senior, Chris McQueen and Olly Ashall-Bott all crossed before Guy Armitage got the final score of the night for Toulouse.

Toulouse's tremendous start . . .

Toulouse took just three minutes to score their first try in Super League . . .

. . . Yet it was not scored by a Frenchman, but a Scotsman, Irvine-born Warrington and Toronto old boy Matty Russell

More to follow.

Toulouse: Gigot; Bergal, Armitage, Vaivai, Russell; Albert, Hankinson; Cunningham, Dixon, Peyroux, Navarrete, White, Bretherton.

Interchanges: Pelissier, Puech, Sangare, Paulo.

Huddersfield: Lolohea; I Senior, Wardle, Cudjoe, L Senior; Fages, Russell; Yates, Jones, McQueen, English, Levi, Hill.

Interchanges: Ashall-Bott, Trout, Greenwood, Ikahihifo.

Referee: Rob Hicks.