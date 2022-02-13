Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Darnell McIntosh became the third Hull debutant to score in the season opener at Wakefield

Betfred Super League Wakefield (6) 12 Tries: Hall, Johnstone Goals: Jowitt 2 Hull FC (6) 16 Tries: Gale, Lovodua, McIntosh Goals: Gale 2

Hull FC withstood intense late pressure to kick off their Super League campaign with a battling win at Wakefield.

The teams ended the first half locked at 6-6 after Wakefield's Corey Hall cancelled out Luke Gale's debut try.

There were further debut scores as Joe Lovodua restored the Hull lead and Darnell McIntosh increased it to 16-6.

Tom Johnstone cut the gap to 16-12 for the hosts after Jake Connor was sent off for a high shot on Lee Gaskell, but 12-man Hull held on for victory.

Hull skipper Gale took just 11 minutes to open his Super League account for the Airlie Birds following his close season move from Leeds, finishing off Connor Wynne's break down the left flank.

Trinity forced a series of penalties and spent long spells in the Hull 20 in the first half, but were unable to breach an impressive defence.

Hall knocked on trying to reach a kick ahead from summer signing Gaskell, while another surge for the line was held up.

And they needed a mistake to get the equalising score their possession and territory deserved.

Johnstone raced deep into the Hull half from his own 20 after picking up Jack Brown's misplaced pass, and when he was stopped, the ball was quickly worked for Hall to cross before the visitors could recover.

Hull's close season recruitment paid off again early in the second half when Lovodua bamboozled a dozing Wakefield defence with a brilliant dummy 20 metres out to stroll in unopposed.

Connor's influence began to grow on the game, and it was his scoring pass that put McIntosh away to ensure all three Hull debutants got on the scoreboard, the move sparked by Wynne's break down the left edge.

Wakefield continued to build, but still struggled to break through the black and white wall, spearheaded by Danny Houghton who equalled Richard Horne's club record of 387 Super League appearances for Hull.

Connor's dismissal with 14 minutes left opened the door for the home side and they soon capitalised when Johnstone squeezed in at the corner with a superb flying finish.

Wakefield poured on the pressure, but lacked composure in key moments as Hull's terrific defensive display ultimately held sway.

Wakefield: Jowitt, Johnstone, Miller, Hall, Lyne, Gaskell, Lineham, Crowther, Ashurst, Pitts, Fifita, Hood, Arona.

Interchanges: Battye, Tanginoa, Batchelor, Kay.

Hull FC: Connor, Swift, Wynne, Scott, McIntosh, Reynolds, Gale, Sao, Houghton, Fash, Lane, Savelio, Johnstone.

Interchanges: Brown, Burrell, Lovodua, Satae.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths (RFL).