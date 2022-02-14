Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rochdale Hornets had to work hard to overcome Castleford-based Lock Lane

Betfred Challenge Cup fourth round Dates: Weekend of 26-27 February Coverage: One tie streamed on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

The Royal Navy reached the fourth round of the Challenge Cup for the first time in 25 years of history with victory over York Acorn.

James Teixeira, Danny Johnson, Sean Houghton and Matty Gaskell scored the tries in a 22-8 win, with Jordan Potter and Josh Parker scores in reply.

Community club Hunslet Club Parkside stunned League One side London Skolars, winning 28-6 at the New River Stadium.

Hunslet also progressed with a 30-4 win over Siddal, streamed live on the BBC.

Doncaster won 20-0 away to Rochdale Mayfield, while there was success for Rochdale Hornets as they overcame a brave effort from Lock Lane in a 28-12 triumph.

North Wales Crusaders completed the third round successes with their 20-14 win at Swinton.

The draw for the fourth round had already been made and brings the Championship clubs into the competition.

Full fourth round draw

Amateur/community clubs in italics.

Batley v Royal Navy

Doncaster v Whitehaven

Halifax v Featherstone

Hunslet Club Parkside v Sheffield

Leigh v Widnes

London Broncos v Bradford

North Wales Crusaders v Hunslet

Rochdale Hornets v Barrow

Workington v Dewsbury

York City Knights v Newcastle