Jake Connor was sent off by Marcus Griffiths, one of three red cards this weekend

Rugby league authorities must consider how to balance player welfare and the impact on the spectacle within the new crackdown on high tackles, says Wakefield head coach Willie Poching.

Three red cards were issued in Super League's opening round of fixtures.

The Rugby Football League directive is for referees to raise penalties for all head contacts within the game.

"I understand where the game's going with it as far as protecting players, especially long-term," Poching said.

"The concussion protocols they're bringing in, I'm all for it. But I'm not sure looking at most of the games over the course of the weekend if it's the look that we want, with teams playing with 11 and 12.

"You've got people you're enticing to come and watch a contest. I think some of that is the contest element being taken away when we've got players sitting out on the field."

Prop Dylan Napa was sent-off in Catalans' defeat by St Helens on Thursday for making contact with the head of Mark Percival in a challenge.

Back-rower James Bentley followed suit on Saturday while playing for Leeds against Warrington, when he caught Gareth Widdop with a swinging arm. And Hull FC full-back Jake Connor was dismissed during Sunday's win at Wakefield for a high tackle, catching Trinity half-back Lee Gaskell.

The two latter calls would probably have just been awarded as a penalty or a 10-minute sin-bin in previous seasons, but the desire to limit the risk of concussions by clamping down on head contacts is being dealt with by harsher punishment.

However, there were also incidents which highlighted why the crackdown has been brought in, with Leeds' David Fusitu'a and Warrington's Daryl Clark both withdrawn with concussion following challenges.

"Some of those situations just can't be helped," Poching continued. "You've got big fellas, 120kg, going into a ball carrier into the mud trying to slow down. I go back to it again, I do know where the RFL is coming from and we're coaching it up to protect them.

"But we're also asking our players to play aggressively and get emotionally up to be full of contact, but then switch off in a second. It's tough at times.

"As coaches, we've just got to coach our players to be disciplined and to avoid those situations. But as a game we need to have a look at how it's looking."

BBC Sport have approached the RFL for comment.