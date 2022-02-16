Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Iain Thornley had to come off injured in the first half of Wigan Warriors' 24-10 win at Hull KR

Wigan Warriors centre Iain Thornley will be out for around two months after injuring his ankle in their 24-10 win at Hull KR on Friday.

Thornley picked up the injury following a tackle by Albert Vete, for which the Tonga prop was given a two-match ban.

It was the 30-year-old's first game for Wigan since returning to the club from Leigh Centurions.

"He's got a grade two syndesmosis, so we're looking at around two months," Wigan coach Matt Peet said.

"On a personal level, I'm disappointed for Iain, he gave himself the best chance of hitting the ground running in the season.

"In 6-8 weeks' time, he'll be back and like a new player for us so it's up to those lads in the meantime to make a claim for a shirt."

Wigan's next Super League match is at home to Leeds Rhinos on Friday.