Iain Thornley: Wigan centre out for two months with ankle injury
Wigan Warriors centre Iain Thornley will be out for around two months after injuring his ankle in their 24-10 win at Hull KR on Friday.
Thornley picked up the injury following a tackle by Albert Vete, for which the Tonga prop was given a two-match ban.
It was the 30-year-old's first game for Wigan since returning to the club from Leigh Centurions.
"He's got a grade two syndesmosis, so we're looking at around two months," Wigan coach Matt Peet said.
"On a personal level, I'm disappointed for Iain, he gave himself the best chance of hitting the ground running in the season.
"In 6-8 weeks' time, he'll be back and like a new player for us so it's up to those lads in the meantime to make a claim for a shirt."
Wigan's next Super League match is at home to Leeds Rhinos on Friday.