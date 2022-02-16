Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Daryl Powell made a winning start as Warrington head coach with a 22-20 Super League victory at Leeds Rhinos

Betfred Super League - Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Thursday, 17 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio, BBC Sport website and app

Daryl Powell expects "a bit of stick" when he faces his former club Castleford for the first time after leaving to take over at Warrington Wolves.

Powell spent eight years with the Tigers prior to succeeding Steve Price as Wire boss.

He presided over a renaissance at Castleford, leading the club to three major finals - the 2014 and 2021 Challenge Cup finals and 2017 Super League Grand Final - although they were beaten in all of them.

"You don't spend eight years somewhere without having an affinity for the place," Powell said.

"Wherever I've played or coached, I always try to make myself part of the furniture.

"I might get a bit of stick but it is what it is. For me it's just another game and it's about winning. I spent some fantastic years there, but you move on.

"I've got a lot of respect for everything that Castleford stands for as a club, but it's one game in a long season and I think they'd say exactly the same."

Powell takes charge of his first home match having made a winning start in his new job.

Wolves opened their season with a dramatic 22-20 victory over another of his former clubs, Leeds Rhinos, with Stefan Ratchford converting Connor Wrench's late try in a thriller at Headingley.

Lee Radford, who replaced Powell as Tigers head coach, has some injury problems to contend with ahead of Thursday's game.

Nathan Massey and Adam Milner remain sidelined, while Danny Richardson suffered a neck injury during the defeat against Salford and is still being assessed.

"He (Richardson) is still with the doctors, still trying to find out a little bit more and seeing where he's at. It's not looking great," Radford told BBC Radio Leeds.

"Until we speak to the specialist it's a little bit up in the air."

Warrington (from): Ashton, Bullock, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Dean, Holmes, Hughes, King, Longstaff, Mata'utia, Mulhern, Philbin, Ratchford, Robson, Thewlis, Walker, Widdop, Williams, Wrench.

Castleford (from:) Evalds, Olpherts, Turner, Mamo, Faraimo, Trueman, Watts, McShane, Lawler, Edwards, Westerman, Griffin, Fonua, Sutcliffe, Smith, Eden, Blair, Matagi, Hall, O'Brien, Robb.