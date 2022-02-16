Jake Lloyd could make his debut when Cornwall begin their first ever season in League One in early April

Cornwall RLFC have added utility player Jake Lloyd to their squad.

The 24-year-old played for both Lancashire and Great Britain at amateur level while playing for Leigh Miners Rangers before moving to Cornwall in the summer of 2020.

He represented Cornwall in last year's County of Origin game against Devon.

"It's crazy to think that when I came down here, I wasn't expecting to be playing rugby league at all in any capacity," Lloyd told the club website.

"To sign a contract with Cornwall's first professional rugby league squad is unbelievable. I know I am able to do a job wherever I am put.

"I'm not afraid to stick my hand up and say 'I will fit in there'. Predominantly I have gone through the ages as a hooker and I've had little spells in the halves. But being able to play in a few positions will put me in good stead for the season."

He is the 11th player to join the newly formed League One club.

"Jake has come in after impressing in an extended trial," head coach Neil Kelly said.

"His utility across the pack will be invaluable for us. Building a squad of versatile players is a necessity for any coach at this level in this competition. We have a squad of players that will pick up injuries across the course of the season and there will be suspensions which inevitably will come our way.

"From one week to the next, we may have a hole in the team that needs to be filled. Jake will be just the type of utility player that can fill that hole."