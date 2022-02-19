Josh Simm followed up his opening-day hat-trick with two of St Helens' six tries in the humiliation of Hull

Betfred Super League Hull FC (0) 6 Tries: Griffin Goals: McIntosh St Helens (20) 38 Tries: Simm 2, Percival, Welsby, Mata'utia, Dodd Goals: Makinson 7

St Helens ran in six tries as 12-man Hull FC suffered a dismal 38-6 home loss on an emotional day on Humberside.

After marking the sad passing of Hull legend 'Gentleman' Johnny Whiteley before kick-off, the hosts caved in.

Hull played most of the game a man short after Connor Wynne's yellow card was followed by Luke Gale's red.

Saints cashed in as Josh Simm (2), Mark Percival, Jack Welsby, Sione Mata'utia and Lewis Dodd all crossed while Josh Griffin scored Hull's consolation try.

In the brutal wind, rain and snow, Welsby played a starring role for the Super League champions, setting up both of Simm's tries with superb passes, as well as kicking through for an individual second-half effort to maintain his run of try-scoring against Hull.

Welsby has now crossed the whitewash eight times in his past four meetings with the Black and Whites - and on the ground too where his highly fortuitous last-ditch try beat Wigan in 2020 to win Saints the second of their three successive Super League crowns.

Hull beaten by lack of discipline

Although Griffin did at least get a late consolation score, Saints simply benefited from the lack of discipline that let the hosts down on such a momentous day as they eased to a 12th straight win over Hull - and their seventh in a row on this ground, to which Tommy Makinson added some gloss with seven successful kicks.

Already trailing 6-0 from Percival's opening try, the England centre's 100th for Saints, the loss of the sin-binned Wynne for lifting an opposition leg in the tackle cost Hull eight points for a harshly-awarded Makinson penalty and Simm's opening converted try.

But then Gale totally lost his head as he tried to charge down with a raised boot in the air and caught Jonny Lomax's right thigh, a misdemeanour that would have been punished in any era, in any code of football - rugby league, rugby union, association or probably even American too.

Rival captains Danny Houghton and James Roby and referee Chris Kendall were involved in the fitting pre-match tribute to Hull FC legend Johnny Whiteley

It certainly did most to mar the occasion as the Airlie Birds paid tribute to one of their greats before kick-off.

In honour of Whiteley's passing, there were wreath tributes from Saints and the Rugby Football League, a minute's silence backed with a show of cards within the stands, and a rendition of 'Abide With Me' sung by Lizzie Jones.

Hull FC: Shaul; McIntosh, Scott, Wynne, Swift; Reynolds, Gale; Fash, Houghton, Sao, Griffin, Lane, Johnstone.

Interchange: Brown, Lovodua, Satae, Vulikijapani.

Sin bin: Wynne (17)

Sent off: Gale (29)

St Helens: Welsby; Simm, Hurrell, Percival, Makinson; Lomax, Dodd; Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Mata'utia, Batchelor, Knowles.

Interchange: Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Sironen, Paasi.

Referee: Chris Kendall (RFL)