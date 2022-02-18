Cornwall RLFC sign Decarlo Trerise for 2022 season after trial
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Cornwall RLFC have signed three-quarter Decarlo Trerise for the 2022 League One campaign after a successful trial.
He took part in Cornwall's open trial earlier this year and impressed after being invited to train with the club.
Trerise, 27, who played for Cornish Rebels, said: "I'm excited to play for a professional rugby league team.
"When I joined the Cornish Rebels a few years ago this was always in the pipeline, and now it's happened I'm ecstatic to be playing for Cornwall."