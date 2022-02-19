Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

After leaving Exeter in 2017, Aaron Thomson has been back playing for the Chiefs' Under-23s this season

Cornwall RLFC have made ex-Exeter and Wasps reserve forward Aaron Thomson their latest pre-season signing.

The 23-year-old Germany-born flanker makes the switch from rugby union ahead of Cornwall's scheduled entry into the rugby league professional ranks when their season begins on 2 April.

"Aaron has been in good environments in union like Exeter, Wasps and Darlington Mowden Park," said coach Neil Kelly.

"We hope he finds Cornwall RLFC to be a good environment too," he added.

"In my time coaching union, I always thought that players playing at six, seven and eight could make the transition to play similar positions in league. Both codes demand work-rate and aggression in those areas."

After joining the academy at Exeter, Thomson left in 2017 to study at Bishop Burton College in Yorkshire, playing British Universities and Colleges Sports level rugby, as well as making five A-League appearances for Wasps.

He played Super 6 rugby in Scotland for Stirling County before being loaned to National League side Darlington Mowden Park - but he was back in Devon playing for Exeter Under-23s when he opted to make the move to the 13-man code,

"It is ambitious for me moving away from rugby union into rugby league," said Thomson. "Although the games don't look too different, they are with rules and fitness. I'd like to think with my professional background, I can make that change quite quickly.

"I am looking to play either loose forward or in the second-row. I know that on the field they are the positions that make tackles, carries and front up much more than in union."