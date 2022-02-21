Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Luke Gale was sent off by referee Chris Kendall in the first half of Saturday's game between Hull FC and St Helens

Hull FC half-back Luke Gale has been banned for three matches and could face an additional five-match suspension.

The 31-year-old was sent off in Saturday's defeat by St Helens for catching Jonny Lomax with a high boot.

He has been charged with a Grade C other contrary behaviour offence and a Grade D charge will go to a tribunal.

Toulouse's Joseph Paolo and Huddersfield's Danny Levi have both been given two-match bans following the weekend's Super League action.

His Giants team-mate Theo Fages has been given a one-game ban, as has Castleford's George Lawler.