Olly Ashall-Bott's last Giants game and try came coincidentally against Toulouse in the season opener

Toulouse Olympique have signed full-back Olly Ashall-Bott from Huddersfield Giants for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old was brought to the Giants by boss Ian Watson, whom he worked with at Salford, and he scored three tries in 10 appearances.

Ashall-Bott, who started out at Widnes and had brief stints at London and Wakefield, replaces Mark Kheirallah at the newly-promoted French club.

"This was not something we sought," managing director Richard Thewlis said. external-link

"Full back is an area, as all can see, where we currently have good depth with Tui Lolohea currently occupying the shirt and he is challenged by Ashton Golding, Will Pryce and, in a few weeks time, Aiden McGowen so we remain in a good place we feel.

"We wish nothing but the best for Ollie and have retained an option for him to return should things not work out in France further down the line."