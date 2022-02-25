Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Alex Mellor is in his third season with Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos forward Alex Mellor has been cleared of serious injury after hurting his neck in Thursday's Super League defeat by Catalans Dragons.

The 27-year-old received a lengthy period of treatment on the field before being taken to hospital as a precaution.

Mellor was allowed to return home after being assessed.

Thursday's defeat by the French side consigned the Rhinos to a third straight loss.

"We would like to thank everyone who has been in touch with the club and on social media sending their well wishes to Alex," said a club spokesperson.