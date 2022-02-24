Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Va'aiga Tuigamala won three league titles with Wigan as well as two Challenge Cups

Former Wigan Warriors and Newcastle Falcons dual-code international Va'aiga Tuigamala has died at the age of 52.

Tuigamala started his career in union, playing 19 times for New Zealand before switching codes to sign for Wigan.

He made 102 appearances for the club between 1993 and 1997, winning three league titles, two Challenge Cups, a Premiership and World Club Challenge.

Tuigamala returned to the 15-man code and won the Premiership with Newcastle, also playing 23 times for Samoa.

"He was one of the most exciting rugby players to play either code," Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski said.

"His presence on the rugby field was huge. As a teenager, he gave me the most precious thing that anyone could, time.

"We would spend hours on the field doing one-on-ones together. It is a very sad day for the club. Rest in peace, my friend."

Wigan say they will hold a minute's silence before their Super League fixture against Huddersfield Giants on Thursday.