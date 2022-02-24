Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Fouad Yaha scored a crucial try for Catalans, and had one chalked off too

Betfred Super League Leeds (4) 4 Tries: Austin Catalans (4) 10 Tries: Yaha, Chan Goals: Drinkwater

Catalans Dragons held on to beat still winless Leeds Rhinos in a slugfest in clotting conditions at Headingley.

Both sides shared a try apiece in a gritty first 40 minutes, as Catalans winger Fouad Yaha cancelled out Blake Austin's crawling effort for the hosts.

Joe Chan sniped through to put Catalans in front after the break, and Yaha had a try ruled out for a push on covering Leeds winger Liam Tindall.

Leeds pounded away but were unable to execute the crucial score.

Boos rang out at the finish as a frustrated home support watched their side go down to a third-straight loss.

There were several casualties in a bruising affair, with Leeds losing Alex Mellor early on to a head knock, while Catalans also saw star full-back Sam Tomkins limp away with a knee problem.

Richard Agar's side showed ample effort in their bid to come up with a result on home soil, but their star halves pair of Aidan Sezer and try-scorer Austin just could not find the attacking pattern to break down a relentless Dragons team.

Even when Mitchell Pearce was sin-binned late on, the visitors just scrambled and battled to make the big defensive play, with hooker Micky McIlorum racking up tackles to keep the hosts at bay.

Agar is still without key figures like Richie Myler, David Fusitu'a and James Bentley, and with full-back Jack Walker still feeling his way back after a long injury lay-off, they lacked cohesion in attack.

Kruise Leeming rolled in some testing kicks which brought the best out of Tom Davies at the back for Catalans - another example of the graft put in by Steve McNamara's side.

Leeds: Walker; Tindall, Briscoe, Sutcliffe, Handley; Austin, Sezer; Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Gannon, Tetevano.

Interchanges: Dwyer, Smith, Thompson, O'Connor.

Catalans Dragons: Tomkins; Davies, Whare, Langi, Yaha; Pearce, Drinkwater; Dezaria, McIlorum, McMeeken, Whitley, Jullien, Garcia.

Interchanges: Seguier, May, Chan, Kasiano.

Referee: Jack Smith (RFL)