Castleford have lost all of their past three Super League away games - two of them at Craven Park

Betfred Super League Hull KR (8) 26 Tries: Wood 2, Kenny-Dowall, Parcell, Takairangi Goals: Abdull 3 Castleford (6) 10 Tries: Turner, Faraimo Goals: O'Brien

Hull KR were the victors in the private battle of two of Super League's winless sides as they ran in five tries to beat Castleford Tigers at Craven Park.

Tries from Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Sam Wood, both unconverted, edged Rovers to an 8-6 half-time lead over Cas's converted Jordan Turner try.

But Wood, Matt Parcell and Brad Takairangi all crossed after the break.

Cas's only second-half score was Bureta Fairamo's try as they remained without a win under new boss Lee Radford.

Rovers' opening try did not come until the 23rd minute, by which time Cas had been reduced to 12 men when Faraimo was yellow-carded after clattering into Will Dagger as he claimed a high kick.

The hosts made the extra man tell with in five minutes as Kenny-Dowall went over on the left - and there was worse to follow as referee Liam Moore had spotted a late tackle by Liam Watts on Mikey Lewis in the build-up - and sent him to the bin for 10 minutes too.

Cas saw out the five minutes they had to play with 11 men and were still a player short when Turner just forced his way over with six minutes of the half remaining, Gareth O'Brien adding the extras to give the visitors a 6-4 lead.

But Rovers were back in front two minutes from the break when Wood dived over on the right after a fine offload by Takairangi - and the Rovers winger got his second in the right corner 12 minutes into the second half.

After two earlier Jordan Abdull misses, this time the Rovers half-back converted to make it 14-6 before Woodturned creator, slipping out of a tackle to feed Lewis who passed inside for Parcell to score Rovers' fourth try 15 minutes from time.

Abdull improved both that and Rovers;' final try, when Takairangi evaded two challenges to score, but Cas did at least produce the final score of the night when Faraimo dived in at the right corner.

Hull KR coach Tony Smith told BBC Radio Humberside:

"We were okay. We earned the right. It wasn't all pretty or exceptional but not many games of rugby league are at this time of year.

"Cas have come in without a friendly and it's hard to get into the groove early on in the season. It takes time.

"Cas are going to be a tough team throughout the season. They're a big team and they've got some really tough players."

Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford told BBC Radio Leeds:

"I genuinely thought leading into half-time we had an opportunity. There was a period for five or 10 minutes with about 10 minutes to go and that's how I want us to play.

"But our start to the second half really hurt us. I'm really disappointed with allowing them to get up the field the way they did.

"We're working hard in areas but we need to piece it together. We need to play more footy. When you have lost all three you analyse everything."

Hull KR: Dagger; Wood, Takairangi, Hall, Lewis; Abdull, Storton; Parcell, King, Halton, Linnett, Minchella, Kenny-Dowall.

Interchange: Litten, Richards, Garratt, Laulu-Togagae.

Castleford: Evalds; Olpherts, Turner, Fonua, Faraimo; O'Brien, Trueman; Westerman, Blair, Sutcliffe, Griffin, McShane, Massey.

Interchange: Watts, Matagi, Smith, Robb.

Sin-bin: Faraimo (18), Watts (24)

Referee: Liam Moore.