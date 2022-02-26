Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Cam Scott got his two Hull tries in the space of six second-half minutes

Betfred Super League Hull FC (20) 48 Tries: Scott 2, Lane 2, McIntosh, Lovadua, Connor, Reynolds, Satae Goals: McIntosh 4, Connor 2 Salford (6) 16 Tries: Lafai 2, Sio Goals: Sneyd 2

Rampant Hull ruined Marc Sneyd's return to the KC Stadium as they dished out a Super League thrashing to Salford.

Cam Scott scored two of the Black and Whites' four first-half tries and Jordan Lane then matched him with a second-half double.

Darnell McIntosh, Joe Lovadua, Jake Connor, Josh Reynolds and Chris Satae all crossed too as Hull racked up Super League's highest score of the season.

All Salford could offer were two tries for Tim Lafai and one for Ken Sio.

More to follow.

Hull: Connor; Swift, Scott, Griffin, McIntosh; Reynolds, McNamara; Sao, Houghton, Satae, Lovodua, Lane, Fash.

Interchange: Bowden, Brown, Johnstone, Shaul.

Salford: Brierley; Sio, Sarginson, Lafai, Burgess; Croft, Sneyd; Vuniyayawa, Ackers, Burke, Wright, Greenwood, Taylor.

Interchange:Cross, Akauola, Addy, Gerrard.

Referee: Rob Hicks.