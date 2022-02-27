Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jonny Campbell began his career at Batley and returned in 2018 after a spell with Bradford Bulls

Winger Jonny Campbell scored his 100th try for Batley Bulldogs as the Royal Navy's Challenge Cup run came to an end in the fourth round.

Campbell crossed for two of the Championship side's seven tries as they piled up a 38-0 half-time lead.

Matty Gaskell pulled one back but the wave of Batley attacks continued and they eventually ran out 66-6 winners.

North Wales Crusaders defeated Hunslet 30-8 at Caldy on the Wirral in the opening fourth-round tie on Saturday.

The draw for the fifth round will be made following Monday's game between Leigh Centurions and seven-time winners Widnes Vikings, which kicks off at 19:45 GMT.