Steve McNamara led Catalans Dragons to the League Leaders' Shield and Super League Grand Final last season

Betfred Super League Warrington (6) 18 Tries: Ashton, Charnley 2 Goals: Ratchford 3 Catalans (6) 24 Tries: Whitley, Romano, Pearce, Goudemand Goals: Drinkwater 4

Catalans Dragons weathered a late storm to end Warrington's 100% start to the season and earn a first away win at the Halliwell Jones Stadium for 11 years.

The visitors edged ahead courtesy of Matt Whitley's drive but Matty Ashton ran in as the Wire hit back.

Arthur Romano crossed over to put Catalans back in front while Mitchell Pearce ran in their third soon after.

Mickael Goudemand touched down for the Dragons' fourth try before Josh Charnley set up a tense finale.

More to follow.

Warrington: Ratchford, Charnley, Mata'utia, King, Ashton, Widdop, Williams, Bullock, Walker, Cooper, Currie, Holmes, Hughes.

Interchanges: Clark, Philbin, Davis, Mulhern.

Sin-bin: Davis (71)

Catalans: May, Davies, Romano, Langi, Franco, Pearce, Drinkwater, Garcia, Jullien, Whitley, McMeeken, Da Costa, Dezaria.

Interchanges: Seguier, Goudemand, Rouge, Kasiano.

Sin-bin: Whitley (75)

Referee: L. Moore.