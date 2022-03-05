Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Liam Marshall scored Wigan's fourth try against Toulouse in his 100th game for the club

Betfred Super League Toulouse (18) 28 Tries: Armitage 2, Stefani, Gigot, Russell Goals: Hankinson 3 Drop-goal: Gigot, Pelissier Wigan (10) 29 Tries: Field 2, Hardaker, Cust, Marshall Goals: Hardaker 4 Drop-goal: Smith

Wigan came from behind to earn a narrow victory against Toulouse courtesy of Harry Smith's last-minute drop-goal.

Jai Field and Zak Hardaker crossed for Wigan early on but Guy Armitage, Maxime Stefani and Tony Gigot responded with tries for Toulouse before the break.

Cade Cust hit back early in the second half before Matty Russell and Armitage kept the hosts in control.

Liam Marshall and Field levelled things up with less than 10 minutes remaining with Smith sealing a Wigan victory.

The victory moves Wigan level on points with leaders St Helens as they remain in second place in Super League, while Toulouse stay bottom with their fourth loss in as many matches.

Despite Wigan taking a 10-0 lead inside the opening 10 minutes, Toulouse began a valiant comeback soon after.

Armitage and Stefani both got off the mark to level the scores, but the hosts led thanks to good work from Gigot who crossed over just past the half-hour mark.

Gigot, along with Eloi Pelissier, both added drop-goals before the break as Toulouse went in on top at 18-10 to continue the turnaround.

Cust scored his first try for Wigan to cut into Toulouse's lead but the French side did not take long to respond once again, as Russell and Armitage touched down, with the latter coming after a fine 40-20 kick from Gigot.

But Wigan fought hard to get back into the game, with Marshall and Field getting them to within parity, while Smith's late drop-goal ensured a heartbreaking end to the match for the French side who are still without a Super League win.

Toulouse: Ashall-Bott, Russell, Hankinson, Armitage, Marcon, Albert, Gigot, Marion, Stefani, Bretherton, Garbutt, Pelissier, Navarette.

Interchanges: Pezet, Sangare, Springer, Robson.

Wigan: Field, Marshall, Pearce-Paul, Hardaker, Miski, Cust, Smith, Singleton, Powell, Ellis, Farrell, Bateman, Smithies.

Interchanges: Mago, Partington, Byrne, Shorrocks.