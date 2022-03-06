Ian Watson led Salford Red Devils to the Super League Grand Final and Challenge Cup final prior to joining Huddersfield Giants from 2021

Betfred Super League Huddersfield (14) 34 Tries: Pryce, McQueen, Senior 2, Hill, McGillvary Goals: Pryce 5 Salford (2) 2 Goal: Sneyd

Huddersfield Giants ran in six tries to pull off a thumping win over Salford Red Devils in Super League.

Will Pryce converted his own try to put the Giants ahead after Marc Sneyd's early penalty while Chris McQueen and Innes Senior added to their lead.

Chris Hill extended their advantage to 22 points with Jermaine McGillvary adding a further try soon after.

Senior added a second as Ian Watson's side coasted to a comfortable win against his former club.

The result moves Huddersfield up to third in Super League, two points behind second-placed Wigan and leaders St Helens, with Salford seventh.

It was an afternoon to remember for the Giants, whose last home win against the Red Devils prior to Sunday's victory came in August 2013.

Salford had Ryan Lannon sent to the bin just before the break and Huddersfield immediately took advantage with Pryce adding two points from the penalty goal attempt that followed.

Hill continued a fine afternoon for the Giants as he registered his first try for the club since joining from Warrington in the close season, when he went over on the hour mark.

Senior then scored his second of the match to continue a fine display for the Giants, as they confined Salford to a try-less 80 minutes.

Huddersfield Giants head coach Ian Watson told BBC Radio Leeds:

"I think the manner of the performance was really good. The amount of effort and work the boys put in the first half set us up for the second.

"I've been talking about playing the game, we played the game right today. I thought we handled them really well today. I thought today we defended really well.

"I thought we were pretty dominant against Wigan. We understood there were individual errors which meant we lost but we were confident in what we did. It was about responding today and showing who we are."

Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley told BBC Radio Manchester:

"We just defended for 80 minutes. The first two minutes was a set restart, a penalty and a repeat set and that trend never changed from thereon in.

"I've never been in a game where we've had such little possession. Going to a man down as well, reason given that it was too many set restarts, that was the wording to Ryan.

"I really felt sorry for our players because I think they worked tirelessly. I think they had about 40 sets to our 20. It's taken a horrendous amount of energy out of our team."

Huddersfield: Hill, O'Brien, Trout, Roberts, McQueen, Yates, Russell, Pryce, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Leutele, Senior, Lolohea.

Interchanges: Golding, Wilson, English, Ikahihifo.

Salford: Brierley, Burgess, Costello, Cross, Sio, Croft, Sneyd, Burke, Ackers, Vuniyayawa, Lannon, Wright, Taylor.

Interchanges: Addy, Atkin, Ormondroyd, Akauola.

Referee: T. Grant.