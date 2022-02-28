Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jordan Lane scored two tries in Hull FC's win over Salford on Saturday

Hull FC back-rower Jordan Lane has signed a three-year contract extension.

The 24-year-old has made 78 appearances for the Black and Whites since making his debut in 2018.

"Tying down my long-term future with the club is something I'm really pleased to do," he told the club website. external-link

"My confidence has improved massively over the last couple of years, having been a regular name on the team sheet every week."