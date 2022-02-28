Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ryan Hall missed England's last Test series against New Zealand in 2018 through an ACL injury

Rugby League World Cup on the BBC Venues: Across England Dates: 15 October to 19 November Coverage: Every game in men's, women's and wheelchair shown across BBC output. BBC TV, Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app and listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and sports extra.

England's leading try-scorer Ryan Hall is back in the fold after he was named in coach Shaun Wane's first training squad of the 2022 season, leading up to this autumn's rescheduled World Cup.

The 34-year-old Hull KR winger has 38 caps, and has been a Super League regular for Tony Smith's side.

Also within the 30-strong group are seven uncapped players.

St Helens' Lewis Dodd, Matty Lees and Jack Welsby, plus Wigan's Kai Pearce-Paul and Liam Marshall, are among them.

Leeds' Harry Newman and Huddersfield's Jake Wardle complete the list of uncapped names.

Old faces and new blood

There are some interesting potential line-ups for Wane to explore as he gets his squad together at regular intervals over the next few months.

Saints' hat-trick of Super League titles has seen players such as Welsby emerge at full-back and Dodd come into the halves in addition to existing, established internationals such as Alex Walmsley, Jonny Lomax and Tommy Makinson.

It gives the former Wigan coach plenty of partnerships to consider - whether to try the Saints club axis of Lomax with Dodd, or whether Warrington's George Williams will get the nod.

Depth is also highlighted, with Niall Evalds, Stef Ratchford, Welsby and Zak Hardaker all vying with Sam Tomkins at full-back and Paul McShane, Daryl Clark and Kruise Leeming all bringing different styles to hooker.

There are also some notable omissions from previous squads, such as Hull FC half-back Luke Gale and teammate Jake Connor, Warrington's Gareth Widdop and Wakefield winger Tom Johnstone.

Hall's club team-mate Jordan Abdull - a nominee for Man of Steel and debutant against France in England's end of season Test against France last season, is also left out.

Full squad

John Bateman, Liam Farrell, Zak Hardaker, Liam Marshall, Kai Pearce-Paul (Wigan Warriors); Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Stefan Ratchford, Jake Wardle (Warrington Wolves); Thomas Davies, Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons); Lewis Dodd, Morgan Knowles, Matthew Lees, Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Mark Percival, Alex Walmsley, Jack Welsby (St Helens); Niall Evalds, Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers); Ryan Hall (Hull KR); Kruise Leeming, Harry Newman, Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos); Reece Lyne (Wakefield Trinity); Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants); Dan Sarginson (Salford Red Devils).

