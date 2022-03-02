Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ray began his career in Castleford Tigers' academy

Cornwall RLFC have signed prop Jack Ray for the upcoming League One season.

Ray, 23, progressed through the academy of Castleford Tigers and began his career with Championship side Dewsbury Rams in 2019.

He spent time on loan at League One's Coventry Bears that same year and most recently played for Hunslet Hawks in 2020.

When the Covid-19 pandemic prematurely ended the season, he instead pursued a career outside rugby with the forces.

"I thought when Covid hit that my rugby league days were over by moving down to Cornwall," Ray said.

"But when a club like this opens up 20 minutes from where I'm staying, it is a massive opportunity and too good to miss. I will be going out there and giving it everything."