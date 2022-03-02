Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Barrow's Tee Ritson and Hakim Miloudi have been key to their good form this season, while Workington are winless

Betfred Challenge Cup: Barrow v Workington Venue: Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium Date: Sunday, 13 March Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Live streaming on BBC iPlayer, app and BBC Sport website

Cumbrian rivals Barrow Raiders and Workington Town will play their Challenge Cup fifth-round tie in front of the BBC cameras on Sunday, 13 March.

The two Championship sides will kick off at 13:00 GMT for a place in the next round, when 11 of 12 Super League teams enter.

Barrow have won all three of their opening league games, while Workington are yet to pick up a win.

Both teams won promotion from League One last season, with Barrow champions.

Tee Ritson, Hakim Miloudi and experienced prop Carl Forster are key to the Raiders side, while Town have talent such as Alex Clegg, Jamie Doran and Perry Singleton - the latter whom is ex-Barrow and also brother of Wigan's Brad.

There is Challenge Cup pedigree in these two clubs, with both former winners.

Former Great Britain tourist Willie Horne captained the home side to victory over Workington in an all-Cumberland final in 1955 and defeat by Leeds two years later, while a Tom Brophy-inspired side were beaten by Featherstone at Wembley in 1967.

Another famed Lion in Gus Risman was Workington's captain when a fledgling club won their first Challenge Cup in 1952, 14 years after he had achieved the feat at Salford.

By the time Town made it back down to the national stadium again in 1955 for the Barrow game and then repeated the feat in 1958 it was the late Ike Southward who was their talisman.

But, neither he nor the likes of Ces Thompson and 1952 Lance Todd winner Billy Ivison could deliver the cup for a second time.

Full fifth-round draw

Barrow v Workington

Batley v Featherstone

Bradford v Leigh

North Wales v Sheffield

Whitehaven v York