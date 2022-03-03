Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ellery Hanley became the first black coach to win Super League when he guided Saints to their 1999 triumph

Former Great Britain captain and head coach Ellery Hanley will take charge of the Combined All-Stars side to face England on Saturday 18 June.

Hanley, 60, will select the representative side from northern hemisphere clubs to give England boss Shaun Wane a competitive hit-out.

It is all part of England's preparations for the forthcoming 2021 World Cup, rescheduled for this autumn.

England's women play France, while the wheelchair team also have a fixture.

After a glittering playing career which brought championship and Challenge Cup honours domestically and also saw him feature in Australia's Grand Final with Balmain, Hanley was a Super League winner with St Helens as a coach.

He also guided Great Britain to a Wembley win over Australia in the 1994 series.

Hanley will be assisted by former Scotland international Andrew Henderson who, in addition to spells at London as head coach and assistant with Warrington, is head of rugby at Keighley.