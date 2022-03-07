Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Warrington and St Helens would have to appeal to overturn the disciplinary verdicts

St Helens will be without centre Konrad Hurrell while Warrington are missing back-rower Matt Davis and wing Josh Charnley through suspensions for Friday's Super League encounter.

Hurrell was banned for one game for a late-hit on Jordan Abdull in Saints' Friday night win over Hull KR.

Charnley misses two games for kicking out in the Wire's defeat by Catalans Dragons, also on Friday night.

Davis is banned for one match for dangerous contact in a tackle.

Hurrell's was a Grade A charge, while Davis and Charnley were Grade B and C respectively.

Wakefield full-back Max Jowitt has been suspended for two games after he was deemed to have led with the knees in a tackle in Thursday's loss to Leeds, resulting in a Grade C 'other contrary behaviour' charge.

Two Leeds players have been given bans from the same match, with Kruise Leeming given one game for a high tackle and Cameron Smith the same penalty for dangerous contact.

Tongan winger David Fusitu'a has escaped a suspension despite a Grade A late hit charge.