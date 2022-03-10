Jake Connor danced through twice to score in the first half as Hull FC took control

Betfred Super League Leeds (0) 8 Tries: Briscoe, Sutcliffe Hull FC (18) 31 Tries: Connor 2, Swift, Savelio, Lovodua Goals: McNamara 5 Drop goal: Connor

Jake Connor's first-half masterclass inspired Hull FC to victory at Leeds Rhinos, who have now lost four of their first five Super League games.

Connor twice dummied through to score and threw a perfect cut-out ball for Adam Swift to give Hull control.

Hull then compounded Leeds' agony when Andre Savelio crashed through, and Joe Lovodua dotted down a grubber to secure a third win of the year for their side.

Tries from Tom Briscoe and Liam Sutcliffe were late Leeds consolations.

Connor's late drop-goal, though, was the last act of his own personal virtuoso display, having had plenty of focus on him since his omission from Shaun Wane's most recent England training squad.

He has responded in the most devastating fashion, shining in Hull's defeat by Castleford last weekend and then starring for Brett Hodgson's side at Headingley to set the platform for success.

The pack, led by Chris Satae, Ligi Sao and Brad Fash was undiminished - despite an Achilles injury to Joe Cator and loss of Kane Evans for parts of the game - and continually rolled the Rhinos back.

On the back of that power, Connor, Ben McNamara and stand-in half-back Lovodua profited, picking away at the defence to great effect.

Having ended their winless run at Wakefield in comprehensive fashion last week in racking up a 30-0 half-time score, Leeds were dealt a taste of their own medicine on home soil.

They had chances to get at Hull, Sutcliffe twice drifting passes forward to captain Ash Handley, while David Fusitu'a also had a try ruled out when his touchdown appeared to brush the sideline.

Some home fans departed early with Leeds well beaten, missing the late charge which gave those who remained a bit of hope for games to come.

Hull head coach Brett Hodgson told BBC Radio Humberside:

"I thought that performance was outstanding, we had players out of position - I thought Joe Lovodua was brilliant, I thought Ligi in the back-row was outstanding. Across the board, 1-17, I can't be unhappy with anyone's performance.

"The concerning thing is the injuries, but it's concerning as well that we were put in this position by the four-day turnaround at this time of year.

"We're doing a lot for player welfare with yellow cards and making sure we're looking after players that but then we're asking them to turn around and perform after a short period - we had no training before this game apart from a short run.

"We're all gutted for Joe [Cator], it's hard to enjoy a night like this when one of your own gets hurt the way he did. Kane [Evans'] calf tightened up the second stint, and we didn't want to risk him."

Leeds: Walker; Fusitu'a, Sutcliffe, Briscoe, Handley; Austin, Sezer; Oledzki, Johnson, Prior, Gannon, Martin, Tetevano

Interchanges: Dwyer, Mellor, Donaldson, Thompson

Hull FC: Connor; Shaul, Vulikijapani, Griffin, Swift; McNamara, Lovodua; Evans, Houghton, Satae, Sao, Savelio, Brown

Interchanges: Cator, Fash, Johnstone, Bowden

Referee: Liam Moore