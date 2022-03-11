Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mikey Lewis scored a try in either half to earn Rovers a narrow win

Betfred Super League Salford (0) 16 Tries: Sio, Wright, Burgess Cons: Sneyd 2 Hull KR (18) 26 Tries: Minchella, Storton, Lewis 2 Cons: Abdull 4 Pen: Abdull

Hull Kingston Rovers held off a fierce Salford comeback to earn their second Super League victory of the season.

Tries from Elliot Minchella, Mathew Storton and Mikey Lewis and three Jordan Abdull goals gave dominant Rovers an 18-0 half-time lead

Ken Sio and Shane Wright crossed before Marc Sneyd's interception and sprint put Joe Burgess in as Salford responded with 16 unanswered points.

But a second score from Lewis and two more Abdull goals sealed a 26-18 win.

Salford: Brierley; Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess; Croft, Sneyd; Akauola, Ackers, Vuniyayawa, Wright, Greenwood, Addy.

Interchanges: Taylor, Lannon, Ormondroyd, Gerrard.

Sin-bin: Lannon (35)

Hull KR: Dagger; Wood, Keinhorst, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Lewis, Abdull; Garratt, Parcell, King, Halton, Linnett, Minchella.

Interchanges: Vete, Hadley, Storton, Litten.

Referee: J Smith