Super League: Salford Red Devils 16-26 Hull KR - Visitors hold on for second win of season
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
|Betfred Super League
|Salford (0) 16
|Tries: Sio, Wright, Burgess Cons: Sneyd 2
|Hull KR (18) 26
|Tries: Minchella, Storton, Lewis 2 Cons: Abdull 4 Pen: Abdull
Hull Kingston Rovers held off a fierce Salford comeback to earn their second Super League victory of the season.
Tries from Elliot Minchella, Mathew Storton and Mikey Lewis and three Jordan Abdull goals gave dominant Rovers an 18-0 half-time lead
Ken Sio and Shane Wright crossed before Marc Sneyd's interception and sprint put Joe Burgess in as Salford responded with 16 unanswered points.
But a second score from Lewis and two more Abdull goals sealed a 26-18 win.
More to follow
Salford: Brierley; Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess; Croft, Sneyd; Akauola, Ackers, Vuniyayawa, Wright, Greenwood, Addy.
Interchanges: Taylor, Lannon, Ormondroyd, Gerrard.
Sin-bin: Lannon (35)
Hull KR: Dagger; Wood, Keinhorst, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Lewis, Abdull; Garratt, Parcell, King, Halton, Linnett, Minchella.
Interchanges: Vete, Hadley, Storton, Litten.
Referee: J Smith