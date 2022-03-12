Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Cade Cust had enjoyed a good start to the season with Wigan but his error led to a Catalans try

Betfred Super League Catalans (16) 28 Tries: Pearce 2, Goudemand, Langi Goals: Tomkins 6 Wigan (0) 0

Catalans Dragons made it four Super League victories in a row since their opening night loss at St Helens, as they ended Wigan Warriors' 100% start.

Mitchell Pearce scored a try in each half, to add to scores from Michael Goudemand and Samisoni Langi, while Sam Tomkins kicked six goals.

Wigan failed to register a point in Perpignan for a second season in a row, amid driving rain in southern France.

Jordan Dezaria and Kaide Ellis saw red late on as tempers flared.

Wigan's Ellis and Catalans' Dezaria were involved in a scuffle which saw punches thrown between the pair, while further pockets of disorder continued between other players until referee Robert Hicks called for order.

Warriors' flying start in 2021 was upended spectacularly with a 48-0 loss in Perpignan after a perfect five-win start. History repeated itself after four wins in a row came to an end at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Matt Peet, who replaced Adrian Lam as head coach, has given Wigan an adventurous and expansive gameplan in 2022, but they came unstuck in appalling conditions.

They got away with a narrow win in Toulouse last week, but despite a restful week which saw them take in a trip to Montpellier and stay in France, the errors proved key.

Jai Field failed to make the same yards on a clotting, dewy pitch while Cade Cust was also unable to execute his kicking game to the same effect, and when they did get into good ball, Liam Byrne spilled.

They were given a masterclass in game management by Dragons half-back Josh Drinkwater, who expertly threaded kicks which yielded tries for Goudemand, Langi and Pearce in the Wigan backfield.

Steve McNamara's side have bounced back from their Saints humbling to beat fellow title hopefuls Warrington, Leeds and now Wigan, as well as edging Wakefield.

Catalans: Tomkins; Davies, Whare, Langi, Romano; Pearce, Drinkwater; Dezaria, McIlorum, McMeeken, Whitley, Jullien, Garcia.

Interchanges: Dudson, Goudemand, May, Chan.

Wigan: Field; Marshall, Bibby, Pearce-Paul, Hardaker; Cust, Leuluai; Singleton, Powell, Ellis, Farrell, Bateman, Isa.

Interchanges: Mago, Smithies, Byrne, Shorrocks.

Referee: Robert Hicks