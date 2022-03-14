Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jordan Dezaria and Kaide Ellis were both dismissed from the field after the incident

Wigan prop Kaide Ellis and Catalans counterpart Jordan Dezaria face minimum four-game bans after both threw punches in Saturday's Super League game.

Australian front-rower Ellis reacted to a challenge from Dezaria with a strike that was reciprocated and sparked a melee late on in the Dragons' 28-0 win.

Referee Robert Hicks issued a red card to both players after the incident.

As such, both have been charged with Grade E offences and will face an independent tribunal hearing.

Under the grading the minimum penalty set out is for four matches.

Three players received two-game penalty notices following the disciplinary panel's round-up.

Wigan prop Brad Singleton was given a Grade B late hit on the passer notice for following through to tackle Dragons half-back Mitchell Pearce after the ball had gone in the same game.

St Helens back-rower Sione Mata'utia and Hull FC prop Kane Evans will also both serve two-game bans for high tackle offences, both Grade B and in the 'reckless' category, against Warrington and Leeds respectively.

Leeds front-rower Matt Prior was given a one-match notice for the same charge in the defeat by Hull, while Toulouse back-rower Ellis Robson also received a one-game suspension for a Grade B dangerous contact crusher tackle.

Warrington's Joe Philbin escaped a ban after he was issued a Grade A dangerous contact charge for a drop tackle in Thursday's loss to Saints, although the citing will remain on his record.