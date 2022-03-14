Super League: Jordan Dezaria and Kaide Ellis face long bans after Catalans-Wigan scuffle
Wigan prop Kaide Ellis and Catalans counterpart Jordan Dezaria face minimum four-game bans after both threw punches in Saturday's Super League game.
Australian front-rower Ellis reacted to a challenge from Dezaria with a strike that was reciprocated and sparked a melee late on in the Dragons' 28-0 win.
Referee Robert Hicks issued a red card to both players after the incident.
As such, both have been charged with Grade E offences and will face an independent tribunal hearing.
Under the grading the minimum penalty set out is for four matches.
Three players received two-game penalty notices following the disciplinary panel's round-up.
Wigan prop Brad Singleton was given a Grade B late hit on the passer notice for following through to tackle Dragons half-back Mitchell Pearce after the ball had gone in the same game.
St Helens back-rower Sione Mata'utia and Hull FC prop Kane Evans will also both serve two-game bans for high tackle offences, both Grade B and in the 'reckless' category, against Warrington and Leeds respectively.
Leeds front-rower Matt Prior was given a one-match notice for the same charge in the defeat by Hull, while Toulouse back-rower Ellis Robson also received a one-game suspension for a Grade B dangerous contact crusher tackle.
Warrington's Joe Philbin escaped a ban after he was issued a Grade A dangerous contact charge for a drop tackle in Thursday's loss to Saints, although the citing will remain on his record.