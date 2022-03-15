Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leeds and Cas both need a kickstart to their season, while Barrow and Huddersfield are in good form

Leeds' home game against Castleford and Huddersfield's trip to Barrow in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup have been chosen for broadcast by the BBC.

The Rhinos will host the Tigers on Saturday, 26 March at 16:30 GMT, with the Giants travelling to Cumbria the following day with a 16:30 BST start.

Last season's finalists Cas go to a Leeds side who won the cup in 2020, beating Salford at an empty Wembley.

Barrow are unbeaten in the Championship and beat Workington in round five.

Huddersfield's impressive start to the Super League campaign has seen them win four of their opening five games. They are second in the table behind champions St Helens on points difference and boast the second best attack.

They have won the competition six times to Barrow's one, but both clubs' last triumphs in the competition came in the 1950s.